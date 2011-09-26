BOSTON, Sept 26 An increase to the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is likely but might not be as large as some have speculated, a top European central banker said on Monday.

"We are just now discussing an extension of this EFSF," European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"It is something more than it is now" but "might not be a trillion (euros)," Nowotny said.

Markets chatter recently has suggested the fund could be increased to as much as 2 trillion euros from the current 440 billion euros.

Still, in Berlin earlier, Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble cast doubt on any plan to top up the EFSF. [nL5E7KQ3T5]

In his remarks at Harvard Novotny did not repeat comments made earlier on Monday in an interview with Market News International, that ECB rate cuts should not be ruled out.

"The ECB never pre-commits, and rate cuts can not be excluded," Nowotny, who also heads the Austrian National Bank, told MNI, adding that the ECB could further downgrade its European grown forecasts. [nF9E7JT01U]

The Austrian defended the condition of the euro in the face of the battering from debt crises cascading from Greece to other euro member countries.

"We do not have a problem of the euro as a currency. The euro as a currency is working" -- specifically, fulfilling its role of fostering price stability, Nowotny said.

Nowotny said he would not speculate on a possible haircut on Greek debt or, down the line, for Italy or Spain.

He said the European Union will solve its economic and credit problems over time.

"It is not a short-term problem, it's a structural problem," Nowotny said. Safety nets are designed "to buy time until the structural changes can be made" but can not be "a bridge to nowhere."

Nowotny said the European Union will solve its economic and credit problems but that it will take time, with current measures meant as a stopgap until serious structural issues are addressed.

"It is not a short-term problem, it's a structural problem," and safety nets are designed to buy time, he said. "They can't be a bridge to nowhere."

Among the various European states move ahead with painful structural reforms, Ireland is "going okay" and Portugal "more or less okay," Nowotny said.

Nowotny said he would not speculate on the potential for a "haircut" on Greek debt or, down the line, for Italy or Spain. "I don't consider this as realistic," he said.

(Reporting by Ros Krasny; additional reporting by Sakari Suoninen in Frankfurt; Editing by James Dalgleish)