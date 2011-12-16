VIENNA Dec 16 The European Central Bank
has taken strong measures to ease market tensions by boosting
liquidity and relaxing collateral rules and they should be given
time to work, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on
Friday.
Last week the ECB announced that it will give banks the
chance to borrow an unlimited amount of ultra-cheap loans next
week and at the end of February that run for an unprecedented
three years.
Asked at a news conference if the ECB could do even more to
address tensions on financial markets, Nowotny emphasised what
the central bank had already done.
"A very massive step has been taken and now I think it has
to have an impact," Nowotny, who heads Austria's central bank,
told reporters.
"I am against inventing new things in quick succession
without waiting to see how it really works. Now we have done
something strong and I think it will a very positive effect on
markets."
