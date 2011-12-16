VIENNA Dec 16 The European Central Bank has taken strong measures to ease market tensions by boosting liquidity and relaxing collateral rules and they should be given time to work, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

Last week the ECB announced that it will give banks the chance to borrow an unlimited amount of ultra-cheap loans next week and at the end of February that run for an unprecedented three years.

Asked at a news conference if the ECB could do even more to address tensions on financial markets, Nowotny emphasised what the central bank had already done.

"A very massive step has been taken and now I think it has to have an impact," Nowotny, who heads Austria's central bank, told reporters.

"I am against inventing new things in quick succession without waiting to see how it really works. Now we have done something strong and I think it will a very positive effect on markets." (Reporting by Michael Shields)