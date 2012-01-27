FRANKFURT Jan 27 The European Central
Bank will continue to actively support euro zone banks with
liquidity, bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday, adding
that the ECB expected euro zone inflation to be clearly below
its preferred level of 2 percent this year.
Nowotny said that while there were limits to the ECB's
controversial government bond programme, it would keep supplying
unrestricted loans to banks.
"Buying sovereign bonds takes place only on a limited scale
and is not a regular programme. Providing liquidity to banks is
however a central task for a central bank. In this area we will
certainly still be active," Nowotny said in an interview with
Austrian newspaper Die Presse.
He added the ECB expected euro zone inflation to come in
"clearly below the mark of 2 percent" in 2012, comments likely
to add weight to expectations it will continue to cut euro zone
interest rates, now at 1 percent.
The head of Austria's central bank also said he expected a
repeat of last month's bumper half a trillion euro take up by
banks when the ECB holds its second 3-year loan handout at the
end of February.
"Given the enormous refinancing need (of euro zone banks) I
assume the tender will be similarly well used. This kind of
liquidity provision has shown itself to be successful," Nowotny
said.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Mike Shields)