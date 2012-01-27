FRANKFURT Jan 27 The European Central Bank will continue to actively support euro zone banks with liquidity, bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday, adding that the ECB expected euro zone inflation to be clearly below its preferred level of 2 percent this year.

Nowotny said that while there were limits to the ECB's controversial government bond programme, it would keep supplying unrestricted loans to banks.

"Buying sovereign bonds takes place only on a limited scale and is not a regular programme. Providing liquidity to banks is however a central task for a central bank. In this area we will certainly still be active," Nowotny said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse.

He added the ECB expected euro zone inflation to come in "clearly below the mark of 2 percent" in 2012, comments likely to add weight to expectations it will continue to cut euro zone interest rates, now at 1 percent.

The head of Austria's central bank also said he expected a repeat of last month's bumper half a trillion euro take up by banks when the ECB holds its second 3-year loan handout at the end of February.

"Given the enormous refinancing need (of euro zone banks) I assume the tender will be similarly well used. This kind of liquidity provision has shown itself to be successful," Nowotny said. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Mike Shields)