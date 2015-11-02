VIENNA Nov 2 The European Central Bank must take action given inflation that is well below its target of just under 2 percent, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

"The ECB must act," Nowotny was quoted as saying by the Kleine Zeitung newspaper when asked why the ECB was considering expanding its bond-buying programme. "But there are no decisions. There are discussions. I would advise more towards caution and a steady-hand policy."

The ECB is ready to do what it takes to keep its medium-term inflation target on course, its head Mario Draghi said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)