BRIEF-Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing
* Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA Aug 9 European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday a jump in bank deposits at the ECB was a concern but that the overall economic situation in the euro zone has not changed abruptly.
"This is not a good sign," he told Austrian radio in an interview, adding policymakers need to act urgently to address market turmoil, expecially by quickly implementing steps agreed at a euro zone summit in July. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Sylvia Westall; editing by Patrick Graham)
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
Feb 8 The scads of analysts and fund managers at some money management firms may just be there as window dressing.