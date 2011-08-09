VIENNA Aug 9 European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday a jump in bank deposits at the ECB was a concern but that the overall economic situation in the euro zone has not changed abruptly.

"This is not a good sign," he told Austrian radio in an interview, adding policymakers need to act urgently to address market turmoil, expecially by quickly implementing steps agreed at a euro zone summit in July. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Sylvia Westall; editing by Patrick Graham)