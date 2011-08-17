VIENNA Aug 17 There is more likely to be a period of low growth combined with low inflation than a phase of rising prices, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told an Austrian newspaper.

Asked if he was concerned about higher inflation, Nowotny said: "My personal worry is that (we) are instead going in another direction, in a Japanese one, so into a phase of low growth over the long term but also low inflation." Nowotny's comments were published online by Wirtschaftsblatt on Wednesday.

If his concerns about the economic outlook are shared by other members of the ECB's policymaking Governing Council, it could persuade the ECB to take a pause in its monetary tightening cycle.

"We see already today that the slowdown in economic growth is also having a direct effect through the fall in the oil price," Nowotny added. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Leslie Adler)