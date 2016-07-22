PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VIENNA, July 22 European Central Bank governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi, which is weighed down by non-performing loans, needed a quick and concrete solution to its problems.
Other Italian banks' problems could be solved by setting up a bad bank, he told Austria's APA news agency.
Nowotny said he expected UniCredit's Bank Austria to have a sufficiently large capital buffer to be able to split off its central and eastern Europe business after a regulatory green light this summer. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by John Stonestreet)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Analysts doubt Lonmin's ability to deliver on sales guidance