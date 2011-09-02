ALPBACH, Austria, Sept 2 European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny warned Italy not to backslide on commitments to get its finances in order that paved the way for the ECB to start buying Italian debt on the market.

Asked by reporters about Italy's commitment to consolidating state finances, Nowotny said: "I see this with great concern."

"It is fully clear and this is no secret that this (ECB bond-buying) programme was started on the basis of a letter that was sent to the Italian government and that had certain considerations were developed on how Italian state finances could be put on a sustainable path again."

"In my view I take this very seriously and I see this also as a question of the credibility of Italy's cooperation with the European programme," he said late on Thursday.

