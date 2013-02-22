RIGA Feb 22 A repayment of some of the crisis
loans taken by euro zone banks is a good sign, European Central
Bank policy maker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.
He spoke after the ECB said that of the 800 banks that took
money in the second round of the 3-year loans, 356 had opted to
repay a combined 61.1 billion euros ($80.8 billion) at the first
chance on Feb. 27. That was less than half the 130 billion euros
forecast in a Reuters poll on Monday.
Nowotny, head of the Austrian central bank and speaking to
reporters at a conference in the Latvian capital, said the
amounts being repaid were quite substantial, which he saw as a
sign of "normalisation". He said it meant banks were becoming
less dependent on ECB financing.
(Reporting by Aleks Tapinsh, writing by Patrick Lannin, editing
by Niklas Pollard)