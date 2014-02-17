LONDON Feb 17 A negative deposit rate is one
possible tool the European Central Bank has available to it but
no decision has been made so far to use it, governing council
member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
"A negative deposit rate...is one potential element but
there has been no decision and we are still in the process of
discussion," Nowotny said at an event in London.
The euro zone's nascent economic recovery accelerated in
the last quarter of 2013 but it still faces downside risks,
mainly from turmoil in financial markets, disinflation and the
slow pace of implementation of structural reforms.
"It's good news that we see improvements in the real economy
and how this connects to inflation rates is something that still
needs to be discussed," Nowotny added.
