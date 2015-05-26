PARIS May 26 French bank Credit Agricole
must ensure shareholders are treated the same and
maintain its current levels of solvency under a planned
reorganisation of its structure, Bank of France governor
Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.
Credit Agricole's new chief executive, Philippe Brassac,
faces the task of simplifying the complicated balance between
the listed bank and the regional mutual banks that control it.
"It's important to ensure that there aren't any difficult
problems regarding the equality of shareholders... and that the
group's solvency remains as solid as it is today," Noyer said,
speaking at a news conference as head of France's ACPR financial
sector regulator.
Under the current setup, the 39 mutuals own 56 percent of
the listed entity, which in turn owns 25 percent of each of
them, with the exception of the Corsican branch.
With the arrival last week of Brassac, himself the former
head of a mutual, the regional mutuals are eager to reassert
their influence over the group after the listed bank saw
investments in Greece and Portugal go bad in recent years.
They have also been frustrated by a lack of progress under
Brassac's predecessor Jean-Paul Chifflet in reorganising the
group into a more coherent, unified structure.
Sources have told Reuters that the reorganisation could look
at revising the place of subsidiaries in the group and relations
with the regulator. The listed bank bears responsibility for
both currently.
