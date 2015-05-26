RPT-CORRECTED-BRIEF-United Bank For Africa reports FY group pretax profit 90.64 bln naira (March 24)
* FY ended Dec 2016 group net interest income 165.2 billion naira versus 133.6 billion naira year ago
PARIS May 26 The prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone no longer represents a risk to the French banking sector, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.
Noyer, who is also governor of the French central bank, said that the French banks had drastically cut their exposure to the country in recent years.
"It (Grexit) is not a risk that I consider to be important for the French banking sector now," Noyer told a news conference.
"It's above all a risk for Greece," he said, adding that Greece's biggest problem was reviving growth as no one wanted to keep the country dependent on foreign assistance. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 A South African union leader who is due to attend an investor roadshow with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan denied reports on Monday that he had been ordered by President Jacob Zuma to return from the trip.