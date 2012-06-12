FRANKFURT, June 12 ECB policymaker Christian Noyer staked a claim on Tuesday for the central bank to be given the wide ranging new supervision powers over large banks, that will be needed if the euro zone goes ahead with its plans to set up a banking union.

"The ECB and national central banks are well equipped to be the backbone of the financial union," Noyer wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

Central banks "should be equally empowered to monitor and supervise institutions with significant cross-border presence or activities," he added, saying that a true banking union would also need to include all banks, no matter how large. (Reporting By Marc Jones and Eva Kuehnen)