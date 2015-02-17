PARIS Feb 17 The ECB's asset purchase programme is large enough to ensure that euro zone inflation returns to its target of close to but less than two percent in the second half of next year, governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.

The ECB launched a government bond-buying programme last month that aims to pump 1 trillion euros ($1.14 trillion) into the euro zone's struggling economy from March and running through to September next year, and perhaps beyond.

"We are convinced that the purchase programme will allow us to reach this objective because it is of considerable size," said Noyer, who is also the governor of the French central bank.

Together with existing schemes to buy private debt and funnel hundreds of billions of euros in cheap loans to banks, the new quantitative easing programme will release 60 billion euros a month into the economy to ward off deflation risks.

"If everything goes well, our conviction is that we should be able to reach our (inflation) target by autumn 2016 or a little after autumn 2016," Noyer told the lower house of French parliament.

"Depending on the progress by then, we can adjust our asset purchases more or less," he added.

Not only would the programme force yield-hungry investors into more risky assets and improve financing conditions in the wider economy, but it would also encourage investors to sell the euro and boost euro zone exports through a weaker currency, Noyer said.

"(This) has positive consequences on foreign trade and euro zone activity," Noyer added.

