PARIS Feb 17 The ECB's asset purchase programme
is large enough to ensure that euro zone inflation returns to
its target of close to but less than two percent in the second
half of next year, governing council member Christian Noyer said
on Tuesday.
The ECB launched a government bond-buying programme last
month that aims to pump 1 trillion euros ($1.14 trillion) into
the euro zone's struggling economy from March and running
through to September next year, and perhaps beyond.
"We are convinced that the purchase programme will allow us
to reach this objective because it is of considerable size,"
said Noyer, who is also the governor of the French central bank.
Together with existing schemes to buy private debt and
funnel hundreds of billions of euros in cheap loans to banks,
the new quantitative easing programme will release 60 billion
euros a month into the economy to ward off deflation risks.
"If everything goes well, our conviction is that we should
be able to reach our (inflation) target by autumn 2016 or a
little after autumn 2016," Noyer told the lower house of French
parliament.
"Depending on the progress by then, we can adjust our asset
purchases more or less," he added.
Not only would the programme force yield-hungry investors
into more risky assets and improve financing conditions in the
wider economy, but it would also encourage investors to sell the
euro and boost euro zone exports through a weaker currency,
Noyer said.
"(This) has positive consequences on foreign trade and euro
zone activity," Noyer added.
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander and
Angus MacSwan)