UPDATE 2-China Feb factory growth beats expectations as global demand improves
* China Feb factory activity continues modest expansion streak
PARIS May 23 Financial fragmentation persists in the euro zone and the European Central Bank is considering additional monetary actions to tackle the problem, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday.
"The current degree of financial fragmentation in the euro area remains an obstacle to the smooth transmission of our monetary policy," Noyer told a conference in Paris.
"Hence we are currently considering the possible introduction of additional monetary instruments that could further reduce financial fragmentation."
* China Feb factory activity continues modest expansion streak
* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.