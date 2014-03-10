BRIEF-Dazhou Xingye Holdings unit to fully buy electromechanical firm for 99.6 mln yuan
* Says its controlling network firm plans to use 99.6 million yuan to fully acquire Xinjiang-based electromechanical firm
PARIS, March 10 French European Central Banker Christian Noyer voiced concern on Monday over the appreciation of the euro and said he shared the view of his German counterpart on policy options that could be used by the euro zone's central bank.
"I fully agree with Jens Weidmann that the suspension of sterilisation is one of the tools we may use if needed," Noyer, head of the Bank of France and a member of the ECB's governing council alongside Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, told Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of a conference in Paris.
Concerning appreciation of the euro's exchange rate, Noyer said he was "not very happy" because it put downward pressure on the economy and on inflation. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 SoftBank Group Corp has invested $300 million in shared-office space company WeWork, the first installment of a multi-billion-dollar bet, according to a source familiar with the matter.