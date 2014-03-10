PARIS, March 10 French European Central Banker Christian Noyer voiced concern on Monday over the appreciation of the euro and said he shared the view of his German counterpart on policy options that could be used by the euro zone's central bank.

"I fully agree with Jens Weidmann that the suspension of sterilisation is one of the tools we may use if needed," Noyer, head of the Bank of France and a member of the ECB's governing council alongside Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, told Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of a conference in Paris.

Concerning appreciation of the euro's exchange rate, Noyer said he was "not very happy" because it put downward pressure on the economy and on inflation. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Hugh Lawson)