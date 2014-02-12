PARIS Feb 12 The euro's strength against the
dollar is "curious" given that the economic recovery in the euro
zone is not as advanced as that in the United States, European
Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on
Wednesday.
"We are in a situation that is a bit curious and all of the
economists have been predicting for months that it will change,"
he said on BFM Business radio.
"Insofar as we are lagging the United States in the economic
cycle, all the economists say that it's logic for the dollar to
tend to appreciate and the euro to depreciate a bit," he added.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Jean-Baptiste Vey)