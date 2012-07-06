AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 6 European Central
Bank Governing Council Member Christian Noyer said on Friday
that central banks could not act as a substitute for failings in
the financial system and their capacity to intervene to act as a
stabilising influence was limited.
"The capacity of central banks to intervene is evidently
limited," Noyer told an economic conference in the south of
France.
"They can rectify temporary market problems in situations of
illiquidity caused by uncertainty. But they cannot be a
permanent substitute for financial markets and banks to replace
weak intermediary financing," he added.
Noyer said low or zero interest rates, while helping to
stabilize the economy in periods of crisis, nevertheless
encouraged "the creation of bubbles and created long-term risks
for investors."
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Alexandria Sage)