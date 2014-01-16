BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia issues subordinated notes for JPY13.3 bln
* Confirm that, on 15 march 2017, it issued JPY13.3 billion worth of subordinated notes
PARIS Jan 16 Low interest rates and lingering risks will make conditions trying for the financial sector this year, ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday, urging caution.
"A low rate environment and persisting risks linked to the level of recovery in the main economies will remain trying for insurers and banks," Noyer said in a New Year's address to the French financial sector.
"In this context, it's appropriate to remain vigilant," Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)
* "whsp now has a relevant interest in approximately 44.2% of hunter hall shares"
BOSTON, March 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock price fell to its lowest level in eight years on Tuesday after the abrupt exit of its biggest supporter put renewed focus on the Canadian company's most pressing problem: raising capital to cut its roughly $30 billion debt pile.