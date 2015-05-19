PARIS May 19 ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday that recent indicators suggested the ECB's quantitative easing measures had had a positive effect on inflation expectations and said the central bank was ready to take further action.

"The Eurosystem is ready to go further if necessary to deliver on its mandate of maintaining inflation close to but below 2 percent," Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said at a conference in Paris. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)