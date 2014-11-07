PARIS Nov 7 Central banks should be prepared to buy government bonds in the case of a spike in yields or if it is to ward off the threat of deflation, European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Friday.

Opening a central banking conference in Paris, Noyer warned that ultra-low interest rates risked creating the illusion that governments could go on borrowing without making difficult fiscal choices.

But there were cases where central banks should intervene.

"In extreme circumstances a central bank should mitigate the effects of confidence shocks on sovereign yields by purchasing government bonds," Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said in a speech.

"Such an action may be vindicated if there are risks to macroeconomic or financial stability or even if self-fulfilling runs on public debt may be a threat to market access, or lastly to avoid the deflationary consequences of a public debt event," he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by David Milliken)