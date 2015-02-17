PARIS Feb 17 The ECB's asset purchase programme
is large enough to ensure that euro zone inflation returns to
its target of close to but less than two percent, governing
council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.
"We are convinced that the purchase programme will allow us
to reach this objective because it is of considerable size,"
Noyer, who is also the governor of the French central bank, said
in a testimony at the lower house of French parliament.
Not only would the programme force yield-hungry investors
into more risky assets and improve financing conditions in the
wider economy, but it would also encourage investors to sell the
euro and boost euro zone exports through a weaker currency,
Noyer said.
"(This) has positive consequences on foreign trade and euro
zone activity," Noyer added.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)