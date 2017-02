TOKYO Oct 3 European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Monday it is unrealistic to expect officials to further increase the size of the European Financial Stability Facility bailout fund, but that he is open to schemes that would allow leveraging to expand capacity.

Noyer, also head of the French central bank, also said French banks have been slow to lower their dependence on dollar funding. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)