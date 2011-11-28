TOKYO Nov 28 European Central Bank
governing council member Christian Noyer said on Monday the
level of Italian government debt is high but market confidence
should return if the country can demonstrate fiscal discipline.
Noyer said he is not in a position to comment on reports
about intensifying talks between the International Monetary Fund
and Italy about possible assistance.
Noyer, also governor of the Bank of France, told a news
conference that markets have overlooked the fact that Italy has
a primary surplus and a strong industrial base.
He said a breakup of the euro zone area is out of question.
(Reporting by Stanley White and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by
Michael Watson)