PARIS May 5 ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday the spike in euro zone government bond yields in recent days was not a cause for concern.

"There is no reason to be worried, it's normal that rates fluctuate," Noyer told a news conference, adding that ECB monetary policy would guarantee that interest rates would remain low for at least the next 18 months.

Noyer, who is also governor of the French central bank, however, said that Britain and Europe would suffer if the United Kingdom were to leave the European Union as some politicians there would like.

Turning to the situation in Greece, Noyer warned that the country's banks risked running out of sufficient collateral to obtain emergency central bank liquidity if the situation in the country did not improve soon. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)