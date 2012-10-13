TOKYO Oct 13 Ireland and Portugal do not yet
qualify for the European Central Bank's bond buying programme,
ECB's Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Saturday.
The ECB has announced it would buy potentially unlimited
amounts of bonds euro zone governments that sign a memorandum of
understanding with the euro zone's bailout fund or are regaining
bond market access after an emergency loan programme.
Spain is likely to be the first country to benefit from the
ECB plan, called Outright monetary Transactions (OMT).
"The question is when countries like Portugal or Ireland,
which is now under a full-fledged EFSF programme, can become
eligible for the OMT....," Asmussen said during a panel
discussion on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund
meeting.
"The OMT decision, to quote this fully, says countries can
qualify when they are regaining full bond market access and the
word 'bond' is there on purpose," Asmussen said.
"(Portuguese Finance Minister) Vitor (Gaspar) had described
significant steps Portugal has taken... but for the time being
this is not sufficient to qualify for the OMT, it is not full
market access," he said.