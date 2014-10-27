China stocks end flat, few surprises seen in premier's economy reassurances
SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike later in the day.
FRANKFURT Oct 27 The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.
TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 200 482 Use of overnight deposit facility 27,127 25,057 For additional details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here For data on ECB market operations please click EUROREF00 For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click ECBNOMLIQ=. To graph right click and select 'graph' option. (Reporting by Paul Carrel)
SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike later in the day.
HONG KONG, March 15 UBS Group AG has hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Yiwei Guan as head of the Swiss bank's equity advisory sales business in China, according to an internal UBS memo seen by Reuters.
* Promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director with effect from 1st april 2017