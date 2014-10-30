BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust issues S$100 million fixed rate notes due
* Has issued S$100 million fixed rate notes due 13 March 2023 to institutional and/or sophisticated investor(s)
FRANKFURT Oct 29 The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.
TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 450 412 Use of overnight deposit facility 29,257 41,269
* ESW Capital Llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Marin Software Inc as on March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nlatqJ)
By Ambar Warrick March 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday, with the Philippines clocking its biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly a month as bargain hunters stepped in following Friday's last-minute selloff. Philippine shares closed 1.2 percent higher, helped by gains in industrials with conglomerate SM Investments Corp single-handedly pushing up the index. SM Investments shares ended up 7.8 percent after shedding 9.2 percent on Fri