NICOSIA, March 3 The sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone has eased in recent weeks, ECB Governing Council member Athanasios Orphanides said on Saturday, but said more needed to be done to convince markets the euro zone had an effective crisis handling mechanism in place.

"We have seen a very substantial improvement if you look at where we were in November and where we are now in terms of risk for example of France, Belgium, Italy and Spain," Orphanides told a conference in Cyprus.

"But you realize we have not solved the problem yet, because the risk is a lot greater than the risk we started off with two years ago." (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Keiron Henderson)