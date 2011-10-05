FRANKFURT, Oct 5 European commercial banks' deposits at the European Central Bank rose further, data showed on Wednesday, as concern about another banking crisis grew.

Overnight deposits at the ECB rose to 213 billion euros from 209 billion euros the previous day, which is the highest volume since July 2010.

Banks are increasingly concerned about lending funds to each other as the European sovereign debt crisis worsens.

On Tuesday, French-Belgian municipal lender Dexia SA became the first European bank to have to be bailed out.

The ECB pays 0.75 percent interest on overnight deposits compared with 0.997 percent available in the money markets .

Borrowing from the ECB's so-called "emergency window" edged up to 1.36 billion euros compared to 1.32 billion euros the day before .

The ECB is likely to leave interest rates unchanged when it holds the last policy meeting of Jean-Claude Trichet's presidency on Thursday, but may open the door to a cut under his successor and reintroduce some of its most potent crisis-fighting weapons.

TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 1,361 1,318 Use of overnight deposit facility 213,206 209,275 Total covered bond purchases 59,247 59,247

The ECB completed its year-long covered bond buying programme in June 2010. The total amount purchased occasionally fluctuates due to valuation issues. For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here For data on the ECB's 60 billion euro covered bond buying programme, double click on For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click To graph right click and select 'graph' option. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Toby Chopra)