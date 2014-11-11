FRANKFURT, Nov 11 The European Central Bank said on Tuesday that nothing was borrowed using its overnight loan facility, while 27.82 billion euros was deposited. TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 0 4 Use of overnight deposit facility 27.82 42.032 For additional details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here (Reporting By John O'Donnell, editing by John Stonestreet)