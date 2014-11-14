FRANKFURT Nov 14 The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.

TODAY PREV Use of overnight loan facility 101 160 Use of overnight deposit facility 23,048 28,853

(Reporting By John O'Donnell)