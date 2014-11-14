BRIEF-Aedes SIIQ FY net profit rises to EUR 29.1 mln
* FY revenue 21.6 million euros ($23.35 million) versus 20.0 million euros a year ago
FRANKFURT Nov 14 The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.
TODAY PREV Use of overnight loan facility 101 160 Use of overnight deposit facility 23,048 28,853
For additional details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here For data on ECB market operations please click EUROREF00 For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click ECBNOMLIQ=. To see graph, right-click and select 'graph' option. (Reporting By John O'Donnell)
* FY revenue 21.6 million euros ($23.35 million) versus 20.0 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 30.1 million zlotys ($7.6 million) versus loss 2.6 million zlotys year ago
BRUSSELS/LONDON, March 21 The European Commission is seeking to crack down on states using regulatory shortcuts to lure business from Britain and said on Tuesday it is considering a more powerful securities watchdog to counter fragmentation after Brexit.