FRANKFURT Nov 17 The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.

TODAY PREV Use of overnight loan facility 110 101 Use of overnight deposit facility 25,627 23,048 (Reporting By John O'Donnell)