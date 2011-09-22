FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Emergency borrowing from the European Central Bank plunged overnight, data showed on Thursday, after the central bank handed out funds in its weekly refinancing operation, easing fears that any particular bank was in trouble.

Commercial banks took 179 million euros ($245 mln) of overnight funds from the ECB, the lowest since Sept. 12 and following a three-day period when borrowing topped 1 billion euros.

Banks have to pay 2.25 percent for the money as opposed to 1.5 percent for regular ECB liquidity and 1.061 percent for overnight funds on the open market , so use of the facility is often seen as a sign of stress.

Traders said the spike and subsequent fall was likely due to one bank tapping the facility.

"You can assume it was one bank for 1 billion, but no one can prove it," said a euro zone money market trader.

Commercial banks received 201 billion euros from the ECB on Tuesday in the main 7-day refinancing operation, the highest sum in seven months, and well above the average estimate of 165 billion in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)