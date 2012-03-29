FRANKFURT, March 29 The European Central Bank reported the
following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.
TODAY PREV DAY
Use of overnight loan facility 287 395
Use of overnight deposit facility 777,163 773,687
First covered bond purchase programme 56,905 56,926
Second covered bond purchase programme 8,970 8,950
The ECB completed its year-long covered bond buying programme in June 2010.
The total amount purchased occasionally fluctuates due to
valuation issues or if bonds purchased mature. For data double click on
The ECB launched a second, 40 billion euro, year-long covered bond purchase
programme at the start of Nov 2011. For data double click on For
details click here
For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see:
here
For data on the ECB's 60 billion euro covered bond buying programme, double
click on
For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click
To graph right click and select 'graph' option.
(Reporting by Frankfurt ECB team)