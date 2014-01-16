BRUSSELS Jan 16 The European Parliament approved on Thursday Germany's Sabine Lautenschlaeger as new member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board for a full eight-year term.

European Parliament members voted 443 to 47 in favour of Lautenschlaeger, 49, after a campaign in 2012 to appoint a woman to the all-male ECB board.

Lautenschlaeger will replace another German, Joerg Asmussen, who left the ECB two years into his eight-year term to rejoin the German government as state secretary in the labour ministry.

Lautenschlaeger, a Bundesbank vice president, struck a hawkish tone on Monday warning about risks of low interest rates.