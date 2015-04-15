(Refiles to amend coding; no change in text.)
FRANKFURT, April 15 The ECB added new
debt-issuing agencies to the list of those that qualify to sell
it bonds in its quantitative easing programme. Following is its
statement:
In the context of the Eurosystem's expanded asset purchase
programme announced on 22 January 2015, which consists of
combined monthly purchases of EUR 60 bn in public and private
sector securities, purchases under the public sector purchase
programme (PSPP) of marketable debt instruments issued by euro
area central governments, certain agencies located in the euro
area or certain international or supranational institutions
(referred to in legal texts as "international organisations and
multilateral development banks") located in the euro area will
start on 9 March 2015 ().
In its implementation of the PSPP, the Eurosystem intends to
conduct purchases in a gradual and broad-based manner, aiming to
achieve market neutrality in order to avoid interfering with the
market price formation mechanism.
In principle, purchases of nominal marketable debt instruments
at a negative yield to maturity are permissible as long as the
yield is above the deposit facility rate.
If the purchasable volume of marketable debt instruments issued
by the central government and agencies is insufficient in the
respective jurisdiction to accommodate the corresponding share
of purchases under the ECB's capital key, substitute purchases
are foreseen.
If these substitute purchases comprise marketable debt
instruments issued by international or supranational
institutions located in the euro area, such purchases will be
subsumed under the 12% allocation for these securities in the
PSPP. The remaining purchases of marketable debt instruments
issued by international or supranational institutions located in
the euro area will be conducted on behalf of the Eurosystem by
the Banco de España and the Banque de France.
International and supranational institutions and agencies
The initial list of international or supranational institutions
located in the euro area and of agencies located in the euro
area whose securities are eligible for the PSPP is as follows:
International or supranational institutions located in the euro
area
Council of Europe Development Bank
European Atomic Energy Community
European Financial Stability Facility
European Stability Mechanism
European Investment Bank
European Union
Nordic Investment Bank
Agencies located in the euro area
Caisse d'amortissement de la dette sociale (CADES)
Union Nationale Interprofessionnelle pour l'Emploi dans
l'Industrie et le Commerce (UNEDIC)
Bpifrance Financement SA
ACOSS
Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC)
Agence Française de Développement (AFD)
Instituto de Credito Oficial
Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau
Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg Foerderbank
Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
NRW.Bank
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A.
Finnvera Oyj
Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V. (BNG)
Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V. (NWB)
Nederlandse Financieringsmaatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden
N.V. (FMO)
SID - Slovenska izvozna in razvojna banka, d.d.
Note: Updated on 15 April 2015.
This list may further be amended on the basis of monetary policy
considerations and duly reflecting risk management issues.
Securities lending
The marketable debt instruments purchased under the PSPP will be
made available for securities lending. This will be implemented
in a decentralised manner, mirroring the organisation of the
PSPP.
The Eurosystem will start to gradually lend securities using the
channels for securities lending available under its existing
infrastructure, including so-called fails mitigation programmes
by international central securities depositories, agency lending
and bilateral securities lending. The Eurosystem aims to develop
these existing formats in the near future.
