FRANKFURT Nov 12 Loans to the poor in Greece
should be kept by the country's banks, the head of the European
Central Bank said on Thursday, calling for 'social fairness' in
addressing any spin off of the country's risky credit.
"Compliance with the (Greek aid) programme ... is crucial
because one part ... foresees legislation whereby some of these
NPLs (Non-performing loans) would go out of the banks' balance
sheet, and others, properly targeted for the neediest part of
the population, will be kept there," Mario Draghi told members
of the European Parliament.
His remarks appear to refer to the sale of some risky loans
by Greek banks at a discount.
