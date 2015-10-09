BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat mulls issuance of up to 3.5 mln shares
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
FRANKFURT Oct 9 The results of a health check of nine additional euro zone banks will be published in November, the European Central Bank said on Friday, adding that eight of that group had not been part of an earlier wider round of tests.
A health check last year had focused on 130 banks. The latest round of tests will focus on eight additional banks while a ninth bank will be subject to a stress test because this had been postponed.
The nine banks include Banque Degroof S.A., Agence Française de Développement, J.P. Morgan Bank Luxembourg S.A., Mediterranean Bank plc, Sberbank Europe AG, VTB Bank (Austria) AG, Novo Banco, SA, Unicredit Banka Slovenija d.d., and Kuntarahoitus Oyj (Municipality Finance plc).
In the case of Novo Banco, only a stress test will be done, the ECB said earlier. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi)
March 24 Australian shares rose on Friday, with financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market.