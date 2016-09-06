FRANKFURT, Sept 6 A recent improvement in
banking profitability may not be as good as it first appears
since much of the rebound was driven by one-off revenues and it
remains unclear if banks can continue lifting fees, ECB bank
supervisor chief Daniele Nouy said.
"Low interest rates may eventually take their toll:
high-yielding assets will either mature or be prepaid, while at
the same time any decrease in interest expenses is limited by
the zero lower bound on deposits," Nouy said in an interview
with the Eurofi Newsletter on Tuesday.
With bank profits increasingly weighed down by the ECB's
negative rates, analysts expect the central bank to hold rates
at their current level at least through next year, easing policy
through further asset buys instead of rate cuts.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Dominic Evans)