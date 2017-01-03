FRANKFURT Jan 3 The European Central Bank had bought 1.53 trillion euros ($1.56 trillion) worth of bonds at the end of last year as part of a money-printing programme which it hopes will bost inflation and growth in the euro zone, ECB data showed on Tuesday.

Bonds issued by governments and other public-sector entities accounted for 1.25 trillion euros of the total, the data showed. ($1 = 0.9618 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Louise Ireland)