BRIEF-S&P affirms Republic of Peru 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency ratings; outlook remains stable
FRANKFURT, April 5 The head of Germany's central bank would be happy to see the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme end within a year, he is quoted as saying by German weekly Die Zeit.
"The time to keep the foot no longer on the metal, but to take it off slightly ... is approaching in my view," Jens Weidmann said in an interview due to be published on Thursday.
In a preview of the article, the magazine said the Bundesbank president said he would be happy if bond purchases had ended one year from now. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)
NEW YORK, June 14 The five-judge team tapped to mediate a slew of thorny legal fights in Puerto Rico's massive bankruptcy will include the judge who presided over Stockton, California's 2012 bankruptcy and Puerto Rican-born federal Judge Victor Marrero.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.