(Corrects to say "covered", not "corporate" bonds in par. 6) * Weekly purchases hit record 24 bln euros * Covered bonds jump as taps into supply By Francesco Canepa FRANKFURT, Jan 16 The European Central Bank bought a record-breaking 24.7 billion euros ($26.18 billion) worth of debt last week, taking advantage of a bumper supply of bank bonds to boost its economic stimulus programme. Last week's figure is the highest since the ECB started flooding the euro zone with cash in 2014, in a bid to revive inflation and growth by lowering the cost of borrowing. The jump in purchases, which partly compensates for thin ECB buying in December, was partly driven by covered bonds, a form of bank debt backed by mortgages or public-sector loans. Central bank sources said the ECB was taking advantage of ample supply of these bonds, which lenders tend to issue at the start of the year, before they release results and when buyers are flush with cash. "There is a very simple reason: there are finally enough bonds in the market for the ECB to buy ... the scheme relies on activity in the primary market," said Guenther Scheppler, a senior covered bond strategist at DZ Bank. Around 13 billion euros worth of covered bonds were issued last week, compared to just a single bond issue worth 500 million euros in December, according to data from IFR, a Thomson Reuters market information service. Launched in October 2014, the covered-bond purchase programme was the ECB's first attempt at quantitative easing. As it failed to spur lending or inflation, it was soon followed by purchases of government bonds, which now form the bulk of the 80 billion euros worth of debt the ECB buys every month, and later by corporate debt. With banks now drowning in excess cash and the ECB already owning a significant chunk of the covered bond market, ECB purchases of this form of debt have long been declining. "It's a one-off in my view," Frederik Ducrozet, an economist at Pictet Wealth Management, said. "I expect the declining trend to continue." ($1 = 0.9434 euros) (Additional Reporting By John Geddie, Alice Gledhill in London; Frank Siebelt in Frankfurt)