* Capital key, amount and yield floor among possible changes
* Decision "probably" in December
(Combines articles; adds detail)
By Gederts Gelzis
RIGA, Sept 9 The European Central Bank is
considering changing the amount of bonds it buys under its
money-printing programme, its country composition and the
minimum yield, rate setter Ilmars Rimsevics said on Friday,
adding a decision could be made in December.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that committees
at the bank would study policy options to ensure purchases
continue smoothly but he kept investors guessing as to what
these options might be.
"There are three elements: capital key, purchase amount of
securities and the third relating to reduction of the deposit
rate (yield) floor," Rimsevics told reporters in Riga.
"So, all those questions are being considered there and, of
course, some others as well most probably."
The ECB is buying 80 billion euros ($89.92 billion) worth of
bonds every month in a bid to boost economic growth and
inflation in the euro zone by lowering borrowing costs.
The bank buys mostly government debt and its purchases are
supposed to mirror the amount of capital each country has paid
into the ECB - or 'capital key'.
It is barred, however, from buying any bond that yield less
than the ECB's own deposit rate, currently set at -0.4 percent,
which puts a significant portion of Germany's short-term
government debt beyond its reach.
This and other self-imposed limits have raised the risk the
ECB may run out of bonds to buy, especially if it extends the
programme beyond its current end-date of March 2017.
Rimsevics added a decision would most likely come in
December, when the ECB will publish new growth and inflation
forecasts.
"But ... we have to be patient most probably and have
to let those committees work until December and I think that
that's when we will know if it is necessary at all to modify the
composition in any way," he said.
Rimsevics had noted earlier the Brexit vote had not rocked
the morale of euro zone entrepreneurs and financing conditions
in the bloc were increasingly favourable thanks to the ECB
policy.
($1 = 0.8897 euros)
