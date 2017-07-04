(Writes through)
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, July 4 The European Central Bank
bought more than two billion euros of Italian and French bonds
than it was supposed to in June, moving further away from a rule
aimed at ensuring that its stimulus is evenly spread across the
euro zone.
Growing deviations from its "capital key" rule, which ties
government bond purchases to each country's size, suggest the
ECB was having an increasingly hard time finding enough paper to
buy while respecting the other constraints of its money-printing
scheme.
A scarcity of eligible bonds to buy has been mentioned as
one of the reasons for the ECB to start winding down the 2.3
trillion euros ($2.61 trillion) programme as inflation recovers.
"The ECB is ... still managing to buy more than the
prescribed monthly amount of 60 billion euros, although the
constraints are becoming more visible and will intensify," Kim
Liu, an analyst at ABN Amro, said.
The ECB and the euro zone's central banks bought 10.8
billion euros of French government bonds and 9.3 billion euros
worth of equivalent Italian paper, data showed.
In each case this is more than 1 billion euros in excess of
those countries' quota of the ECB's capital.
By contrast, the ECB bought less than half the Portuguese
bonds it should have at just 498 million euros.
This is because the ECB already owns Portuguese bonds bought
during the crisis, meaning it risks breaking a self-imposed rule
that bars it from owning more than a third of any country's
debt.
Suggestions by President Mario Draghi last week that the
central bank may change its bond-buying policy rattled markets.
Sources have told Reuters the market move had spooked some
policymakers, making the nervous about signalling a change in
policy when they meet again on July 20.

