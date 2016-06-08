* ECB starts buying corporate bonds
* Move could lead companies to refinance their debt
* Fiat, Telefonica among Goldman's refinancing picks
* Europe Inc's earnings funk: reut.rs/2553txN
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 8 Investors are betting that
blue-chip euro zone companies' earning will rise as European
Central Bank bond-buying lowers their borrowing costs and raises
the prospect of windfalls from refinancing old debt.
The percentage boost to aggregate corporate earnings could
be as high as the double-digits, some analysts say, and might
even pave the way for share buybacks and more merger activity.
"There is this switch that gets flicked on this week," said
Old Mutual Global Investors head of credit Tim Barker, referring
to the ECB's addition on Wednesday of corporate bonds to its
asset purchase programme aimed at spurring inflation and growth.
The move, announced in early March and intended to induce
companies to invest and hire by cutting their funding costs, has
already triggered a wave of borrowing.
Among the first bonds snapped up by the ECB were those of
Italian insurer Generali, Spain's Telefonica
and French utility Engie, investors and traders told
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
"We own Telefonica shares, and therefore the ECB does offer
more support for companies like that," said Andrea Williams,
European equities fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.
Rory McPherson, head of investment strategy at Psigma
Investment Management, said he expected consumer staples
companies with solid cash-flow, such as Unilever, to be
beneficiaries as well.
The ECB's actions could pave the way for more share buybacks
and takeover activity, fund managers say -- both of which could
indirectly lift an aggregate earnings profile that has
languished in the red in three of the last four years.
The ECB's intervention effectively supercharges the
favourable funding conditions that European companies have
enjoyed for at least two years.
Since the ECB announced in March that it would start buying
investment-grade corporate bonds in euros, issuance in the
sector has surged to over 110 billion euros ($125.4 billion),
IFR data shows.
McPherson and Schroders' fixed income fund manager Alix
Stewart said even non-euro area companies were taking advantage
of the lower funding costs, as seen by the heavy issuance of
euro-denominated bonds by U.S companies this year.
FIVE YEARS OF NO GROWTH
European firms' earnings per share have fallen in three of
the last four years and analysts are close to forecasting a
decline in 2016, underscoring the need for companies to engineer
growth. reut.rs/2553txN
UBS estimates that European companies pay an average coupon
of about 2.8 percent on their debt, which includes loans and
bonds. According to the IBoxx non-financial cash index, the
average yield for investment grade non-financial corporates was
1.15 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.
That sort of difference means that if all existing debt was
refinanced, earnings would rise by about 11 percent, according
to Nick Nelson, European equity strategist at UBS.
More realistically, Nelson says, if European companies
refinanced debts falling due from 2016 through to 2020, the
lower interest payments could lift earnings by 1-1.5 percent a
year, if bond yields stayed at their current levels.
"This doesn't sound like a great deal, but after five years
of no growth, and given the current consensus is close to zero
earnings growth again this year, it is worth noting," he added.
Highly leveraged companies in sectors such as construction,
telecoms and utilities were among those most likely to refinance
their debts, and thereby engineer a boost to earnings and
shareholder returns, investors said.
Goldman Sachs highlighted Telecom Italia, Fiat Chrysler
, Telefonica and utility E.ON as among
companies that would enjoy a lift to earnings if they refinanced
debt maturing before 2019 at current yields.
Last month, Telecom Italia issued a 10-year bond
for 1 billion euros, saying it would use the proceeds to
refinance some of its debt. bit.ly/1Ud63MZ
In March, HeidelbergCement warned that while the
ECB's measures were not guaranteed to boost corporate borrowing,
favourable interest rates nevertheless meant the construction
company was eyeing another bond issue.
"Companies know how to get their bread buttered and know
that the ECB will be flopping out its chequebook in June," said
Psigma Investment Management's McPherson.
($1 = 0.8774 euros)
(Editing by Catherine Evans)