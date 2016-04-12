China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
FRANKFURT, April 12 An expansionary monetary policy is currently appropriate, the head of Germany's central bank told the Financial Times in an interview published on its website on Tuesday.
"It's not unusual for politicians to have opinions on monetary policy, but we are independent," Jens Weidmann, who also sits on the ECB's policy-setting governing council, said.
"The ECB has to deliver on its price stability mandate and thus an expansionary monetary policy stance is appropriate at this juncture regardless of different views about specific measures." (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
