BERLIN, April 6 It is legitimate to start discussing when and how the European Central Bank will wind down its aggressive stimulus policy as the economy recovers, the head of Germany's Bundesbank said on Thursday.

By opening the door to a discussion on the end of years of easy money, Jens Weidmann struck a different tone to ECB President Mario Draghi, who said earlier on Thursday Frankfurt planned to stick to its policy plan.

"Given the prospect of a protracted, robust economic recovery in the euro area and an increase in price pressure, the discussion is also legitimate on when the Governing Council should consider monetary policy normalisation and how it could adjust its communication accordingly," Weidmann said.

He added: "I could have imagined a less expansive monetary policy, especially as many economic indicators develop positively." (Reporting By Paul Carrel; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt)