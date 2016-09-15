KARLSRUHE, Sept 15 The head of the Bundesbank
warned on Thursday against using the European Central Bank's
bond-buying programme, which sees Germany secure the lion's
share of the purchases, to bankroll the bloc's most indebted
countries.
Faced by the risk of running out of short-term German bonds
to buy, the ECB is looking at options to keep its 1.74 trillion
euros ($1.96 trillion) money-printing programme running,
including changing the amount of bonds it buys from each
country.
Jens Weidmann said targeting purchases towards crisis
countries would endanger taxpayer money and recommended sticking
to the 'capital key' rule, whereby purchases follow the relative
size of each country's economy and are carried out by national
central banks.
"We should stick to this benchmark of the current programme
if we don't want to get the Eurosystem into hot water," he told
an audience in Karlsruhe.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Andreas Framke; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)