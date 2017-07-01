FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is
working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens
Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's
rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
Investors are watching out for any sign that the ECB may
reduce its stimulus, which includes massive bond purchases and
ultra low rates, after a hint in that direction by President
Mario Draghi boosted the euro and bond yields this week.
"It will hopefully come and we're working on that, we're
also discussing it," Weidmann, a long-standing critic of the
ECB's stance, told an audience at the Bundesbank's open days.
He said the issue for rate setters was when to show resolve
and normalise the ECB's policy in the face of pressures to keep
it easy longer than necessary.
(Reporting By Frank Siebelt; Writing by Francesco Canepa;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)